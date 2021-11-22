Janet Carol Bell, 69, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at SBL Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hagarstown Baptist Church, rural Vandalia with Rev. Loren File officiating. Burial will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the family of Janet Bell or Hagarstown Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Janet was born September 22, 1952, in Vandalia, the daughter of John William Bunyard and Ruby June (Hayes) Scullen. She worked in housekeeping for SBL Fayette County Hospital – Wellness Complex and Express Care; she took pride in her work, never leaving a window streaked or a room uncleaned. Family was the most important thing to Janet; she would do anything for anyone. Janet loved collecting teddy bears, bear figurines, and anything with a bear on it. She was a member of Hagarstown Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Sachan and Donna Graumenz of Vandalia and Sherry and husband Kirby Sefton of Brownstown; sisters, Ann McCart of Mulberry, IN, Judy and husband Tom Steiner of Mulberry Grove, Jeannie McCammack, Joyce Kistler, and Suze Bunyard all of Brownstown; grandchildren, James Norris, Codey Norris, Kel-C Sefton, Kayla Moulton, Kristine “Krissy” Smith, Carl Sefton, and Shane Sefton; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willie Dean Sharp; sisters, Loretta Wheeler and Jackie Chrisman.