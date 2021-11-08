Jean M. Oestringer, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her son’s home, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 22, 1938 to Lester “Errett” and Ida Angeline (nee Abert) Tabor, in Highland, IL. On June 23, 1956, she married Donald M. Oestringer at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Jean was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, Chairman of the Board for the River Bluffs Girl Scout Council, an officer for the Marine Sportsman’s Club, and Secretary of the Racoon Ramblers Camping Club.

Jean loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. Family came first. Jean wasn’t just a mom to her family, she was a mom to everyone. She never met a stranger. As a superior seamstress, she made quilts for all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and also made formal dresses. She enjoyed painting, basket-weaving, counted cross-stitch, and crafts. An excellent cook, her Thanksgiving dressing was at a professional level, and loved by her family. She loved camping, listening for the call of the loons, and loved traveling to Northern Minnesota. Her love of nature was passed on to her children.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Oestringer, Highland, IL; children, David (Clare) Oestringer, Louisville, KY, Sandra Kibble, Highland, IL, Laurie (Dave) Seefeldt, Highland, IL, Brenda (Mike) Bardill, Highland, IL, and Bob (Susie) Oestringer, New Memphis, IL; grandchildren, Sean (Chanelle) Oestringer, Erin (Jon Tyra) Oestringer, Stephanie (Adam) Hunhoff, Derek (Thoa Truong) Bardill, Jeremy (Brittany) Bardill, Brittany (Eric) Toon, Cameron Oestringer, Kim (Joe) McCario, Jessica (Brian) Damm, Catherine Seefeldt, and Dustin Seefeldt; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Mary Kay Varel Korte) Tabor; many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Errett and Ida Tabor; sister-in-law, Barbara “Bonnie” Tabor.

Memorials may be made to Residential Hospice.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Graveside Service and Interment: Immediately following visitation at St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL