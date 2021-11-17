Jeanette A. Rehkemper, Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born August 5, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Clementine, nee Kubiak, Bast.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Wende, Ferd Bast (twin), Richard Bast, Raymond Bast, and Bernice Bock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Rosa, nee Hoh, Rehkemper; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Herman Wende, Kathy Wende, John Bock, Joe Streckfuss, Jerome and Lorene Rehkemper, Eugene Rehkemper, and Rita Rehkemper. Jeanette is survived by her husband Paul Rehkemper of St. Rose, whom she married January 21, 1972 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in St. Louis, MO; siblings, Betty Bast, Eileen Bast, and Lucille Bast all of St. Louis, MO, and Carolyn Streckfuss of Arnold, MO; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Francis (Rose) Rehkemper of Breese, Tom (special friend Pat Dorries) Rehkemper of St. Louis, MO, Joanne Rehkemper of St. Rose, and Lorene Rehkemper of Highland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeanette retired from Service Blueprint in St. Louis, MO and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in St. Rose. She enjoyed flowers and working with ceramics.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, St. Rose.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials are suggested in the form of masses, or to St. Rose Catholic Church or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.