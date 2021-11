Jeffrey L. Redenbo, age 55 of Mulberry Grove, passed away at his home on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the family.

A full obituary will be posted online www.donnellwiegand.com. To leave the family a condolence or share a memory visit Jeffery’s tribute page.