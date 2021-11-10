Jessie L. Powers, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 08, 2021, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Sunday, January 03, 1932, in Troy, MS, the daughter of William and Thelma (nee Hollandsworth) Jackson.

On Saturday, December 18, 1954, she married Raymond F. Powers at Columbus, Mississippi, who passed away on Sunday, September 13, 1998.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL; Order of the Eastern Star; Auxiliary to VFW Post 5694, Highland.

She was born in Troy, MS, grew up in Tupelo, MS and played basketball in high school. She moved to Columbus, MS, and worked for the Social Security office, after her high school graduation. Because of her husband’s career, they lived in various military bases through out the United States, plus 3 1/2 years in Germany. When he retired, they lived in Maryville, IL, and later moved to Highland, IL, in the early 1980’s. She was an active member of the Eastern Star; blood drives with the Red Cross and the VFW Fish Fry. She was always active helping and doing things with groups and for people. “She Was The Sweetest Person”.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Donna R. Anderson, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – RheaAnna K. Fowler, Highland, IL

Like A Daughter – Laura Moran, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary “Katie” Jackson, Pontotoc, MS

Sister – Robbie Greer, Ellendale, TN

Sister – Mitzi Jackson, Mattland, FL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William Donald Jackson – Died 6/14/1986

Mother – Thelma Girthel Jackson – Died 12/13/1988

Husband – Raymond Franklin Powers, Jr. – Died 9/13/1998

Granddaughter – Shanna R. Anderson – Died 7/5/2009

Brother – William R. Jackson – Died 9/17/2019

Brother – Joe R. Jackson

Brother – Kenneth D. Jackson – Died 8/28/2018

Brother – Robert D. Jackson – Died 9/9/2009

Sister In-Law – Doris A. Jackson – Died 5/21/2006.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society or American Heart Assoc..