Karl G. Schrage, age 61, of rural Trenton, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 7, 1960 in Breese, son of Joanne, nee Richter, Schrage-Rehkemper of St. Rose and the late Clarence Schrage.

In addition to his mother, Karl is survived by his life partner, Debbie McKinney of Trenton; daughters, Amanda (Chuck) Klausmeier of Colorado Springs, CO and Julie (Joel) Billingsley of Mascoutah; grandchildren, Hayden and Hunter Klausmeier and Kane and Jax Doolin; Debbie’s children, Michael (Kristy) McKinney of Idaho, Jason (Elizabeth) McKinney of Glen Carbon, and Cody (Jenna) Wiegmann of Troy; Debbie’s grandchildren, Chloe McKinney, Koda McKinney, Raelyn Wiegmann, and Kimber Wiegmann; siblings, Lloyd (Mary Kay) Schrage of Aviston, Lisa (Paul) Meyer of St. Rose, Jerome Schrage of St. Rose, Patrick (Sis) Schrage of Greenville, Dean (Rhonda) Schrage of Trenton, Lorie (Dan) Harrington of Marshallville, OH, and Christopher Schrage of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews.

Karl was preceded in death by his father.

Karl was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and an owner/operator truck driver for 40 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, boating, and four-wheeling.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Edward Schaefer officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made online at Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Institute https://netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate or will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.