Kenneth “Kenny” Kampwerth, age 63, of Beckemeyer passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born in Beckemeyer on June 20, 1958, the son of Marcel and Marilyn (VanDorn) Kampwerth.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Krystal Kampwerth; grandson Hunter Hustedde; sisters: Marla and fiancé Clay Nowicki, Lisa and husband Phil Taffe; grandmother, Gloria VanDorn; uncle, Gene VanDorn and wife Jean; cousins: Travis VanDorn, Keith and Tina VanDorn; nephews Andrew and Nathan Handson and Kyle taffe.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Emil VanDorn also known as Grandpa George.

Kenny loved music and had more than 300 records, a collection that he was still adding to. In his younger years he loved to fish and ride around on motorcycles and listening to Cardinals baseball games and cheering on Illini basketball. He loved his grandpa and most of his memories include sitting outside with a Budweiser listening to a baseball game and helping in the garden.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

A celebration of life service will begin at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Kenny are suggested to Beckemeyer-Wade Volunteer Fire Department and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.