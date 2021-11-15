Kerry Duane “Keb” Griffiths, 64, of Sorento, passed away on Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign. He was born on May 15, 1957, in Litchfield, IL, a son of Euell “Doc” and Dorothy Vaughn (Cruthis) Griffiths. He graduated from Jefferson School in Vandalia. Keb worked doing Assembly and Line Production at Fayco Enterprises in Vandalia and Hillsboro for several years. He enjoyed Gospel music, dancing, collecting baseball cards, and baseball caps. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Keb especially loved being surrounded by his family. He is survived by:

1 brother, Lonnie (Geraldine) Griffiths of Sorento

4 sisters, Donna (Buster) File of Vandalia

Janice Gaye Griffiths of Sorento

Diane (Vern) Brewer of Sorento

Jo Lynne (Allen) Vonder Haar of Greenville

Numerous nieces and nephews

Several great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews

Keb was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Sharon Griffiths in infancy; and Shirley Joyce; 1 niece, Lisa (File) Earnest.

Funeral services for Keb will be held on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sorento Presbyterian Church in Sorento. Rev. Ralph Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sorento Presbyterian Church in Sorento. Memorials may be designated to Sunnyside Cemetery Association, or Montgomery County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – Activity Dept. Masks will be required for those attending the services. For more information, to light a virtual candle, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.