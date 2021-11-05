Linda Lou Potochney, 63, of Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away on November 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Linda was born January 23, 1958, to James and Betty (Cornstublle) LeRoy, in Belleville, Illinois.

She had many hobbies which included crafting, music, cooking, and painting. Her favorite time was during the holidays so she could spend time with family and gather together.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Potochney who passed away in 2010; her mother, Betty Cornstubble- Schmittling; and brother, James LeRoy

Survivors include her mother and father, James and Lynda LeRoy of Fairview Heights, Illinois; sons: Michael (Chelsey) Potochney of Pocahontas, Illinois, and Bernard Potochney Jr. of Pocahontas, Illinois; daughters: Shawna (David) Lindley of Collinsville, Illinois, and Angela Potochney of Highland, Illinois; brother, Danny LeRoy of Belleville, Illinois; sister, Janet LeRoy of Greenville, Illinois; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Debbie LeRoy of Smithton, Illinois.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 501 W. Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Cremation will follow services.