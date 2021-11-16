Lorene Neer, 93, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at her residence.

Lorene was born August 30, 1928, in Coffeen, Illinois to Oliver and Mamie (Cable) Nevinger. She graduated Vandalia High School in 1946. She married Robert Neer in Pierron, Illinois on January 3, 1947. They have lived in the Greenville area since 1948.

She worked at Greenville College for 36 years in the food service department. She enjoyed her job and the students loved her. She was very involved in her church as a member, helping with funeral dinners, and pitching in and helping wherever needed. She loved to go shopping whether she bought anything or not. Often, Robert would sit on a bench while Lorene strolled the stores. Travel, as well as, going out to eat and enjoying a good meal and each other’s company were activities in which she found pleasure.

Lorene was the youngest of her 5 siblings who preceded her in death: along with her parents, Oliver and Mamie, her husband, Robert, and a son, Stephen Neer.

She is survived by her children: Terry (Mary) Neer, of Greenville, Illinois, Bill (Kitty) Neer of Greenville, Illinois, Debbie (Kenny DeMent) Neer, of Greenville, Illinois, grandchildren: Robbie (Amy) Neer, Travis Neer, Andrew (Whitney) Rich, Jamie (Veda) Neer, Aimee (Shannon) Edwards, Danny Neer, Ronnie Neer, Lisa Eddington, Tim (Trish) Sugg, Doug (Leighanne) Sugg, Derek (Christina) Sugg, Anna (John) Lucken, 31 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 218 E. South Avenue, Greenville, Illinois. The funeral service will be held at the church at 11:00 am, Friday, November 19, 2021 with the Rev David Bilyeu officiating. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, may be made to the First Baptist Church, 218 E. South Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246

