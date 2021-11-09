Marcella Louise Powell, age 85, of Greenville, formerly of Carlyle passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. She was born in Shelbyville, Indiana on May 22, 1936 the daughter of Russel and Ruby (Rouse) Youngman. On March 31, 1957 she married Austin “JR”Powell and he preceded her in death in 1993.

She is survived by three daughters: Lowanna Moss and husband Joseph Jr. of Carlyle, Marcy Heimbecker and husband Jerome of Germantown, and April McKormic and husband Tony; her son, Bradley Snell; grandchildren: Brett Moss, Rachel Archer, and Tim Moss, Karie Stevens, Bonnie Henry, and Allen Hailsip, Gary Kleiboeker, Mandy Covert, and Demetris Juarez; twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters: Marlene VanCleave, Bernita Wilson.

In addition to her mother, father, and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Wilbur Youngman and Russ Youngman.

Marcella worked as a seamstress for Quip Industries for many years. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Memorials made in memory of Marcella are suggested to the Powell family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

