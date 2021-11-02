Marjorie Ellen Harter

Marjorie Ellen (Gruen) Harter, 84, of Keyesport, Illinois, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 5, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, Illinois. She was born March 7, 1937 and raised in Greenville to the late Lonis E. and Oradell E. (Augustine) Gruen. She married Bill Harter of Keyesport on July 12, 1968. He survives.

Marjorie is survived by her son, William (Margie) Mills of Greenville, grandchildren, Elise (Bob) Talleur, Dalton (Megan) Mills, Lexie Mills, Hunter Mills all of Greenville. Recently Marjorie was looking forward to expanding her family with the anticipated arrival of her two great-grandchildren (Tucker William Mills made his debut October 9, 2021). Sister, Joyce (Bruce) Clanton, sisters-in-law, Mabel Gruen, Carol Gruen, Leona Harter, Peggy Harter, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brothers, LaMar Gruen, Wayne Thomas Gruen, in-laws Amy & Paul West, brothers-in-law Jack Harter, and Gene Harter.

Marjorie attended Drake School and graduated from Greenville High School. She worked for Gaffner Motors and Bradford Bank. She later decided to further her education by attending Greenville College, majoring in Elementary Education. Marjorie taught for 25 years in Keyesport, and later in Carlyle. She plans to continue educating, as she has graciously donated her body to the SLU School of Medicine.

Marjorie and Bill made their home in Keyesport, allowing for many years of golfing with her husband and boating with her family. Marjorie attended the Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Bond County Home Extension Association, Kountry Klub Unit, Retired Teachers, Utlaut Auxiliary, and Willing Workers.

A visitation will be held November 6, 2021 from 10:00am-11:00am at Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church Greenville, followed with a Celebration of Life service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that donations be made to Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Bond County Home Extension, or Bond County Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at donnellwiegand.com.