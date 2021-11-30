Melissa A. Dunn, 32, of Mascoutah, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 15, 1989 in Alamogordo, NM, the daughter of Robert M. and Marilyn, nee Shewchyn, Reno and they survive in Mascoutah. She married Christopher M. Dunn June 4, 2011 in Lebanon and he survives in Mascoutah.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by her daughter, Elaina Dunn; her paternal grandparents, Robert J. & Florence E. Reno of Pensacola, FL; her brother, Timothy (Ashley) Reno of Mascoutah; father-in-law, Steven (Michelle) Dunn of Maryville; mother-in-law, Cindy (Jim) Randl of St. Charles, MO; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric & Melissa Dunn of Edwardsville; nieces, Madison & Abbigail Dunn; nephew, Henry Dunn; her furbabies, Yadi, Jethro, & Sug; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nicholas & Eileen Shewchyn; and her nephew, Timothy James “TJ” Reno, Jr.

Melissa was a mechanic for Abbott EMS and Auffenberg Ford. She loved to Roller Derby, foster animals, and restore old cars.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Burial will follow at Mascoutah City Cemetery in Mascoutah.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to her daughter’s education fund; checks payable to: Christopher Dunn and will be received at the funeral home.

