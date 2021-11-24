Michael Jacob Brown (lovingly called Brownie by friends) passed away on November 23, 2021 at the age of 20 years and 11 months.

Jacob was born in the middle of a winter storm on December 16, 2000 in Belleville, IL and is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Georgiana and Robert Brown, as well as his great-grandparents, Evelyn and Oscar Mallrich.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Lynnette and Stephen Brown; his brother Nathan Brown; his sister Katelyn Brown (Tucker Graves); his grandparents Janet and Jim Mallrich; his significant other Deanna Ryan; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jacob was the exclamation point to the Brown Family and a light to all that met him. The youngest of three, Jacob was always stirring the pot, in the best way possible, always with care and deep love at the center of his shenanigans. He kept family and friends laughing with his quick wit and memes, and was ready to offer a soundtrack to any moment or event — he had an uncanny ability to pick the perfect song for every occasion.

A dreamer by nature, Jacob was always thinking about what the next adventure would be. He was always on the go, asking for Mom and Dad to take him to a local car show or watch movies where they could be transported to another place (a few favorites: A Knight’s Tale, King Arthur, Remember the Titans, and The Blindside). Near in his sights was a degree through the Electrical Program at Kaskaskia College where he could pursue his passion of helping others through Electrician work. He also loved making upgrades to his truck or family cars and put his car skills to good use at his job at NAPA Auto Parts in Carlyle, Illinois. Most importantly though, were the love and dreams he had for his family. He was looking forward to becoming an Uncle in the spring and also loved planning for the future with his significant other, Deanna. All of his plans centered around continuing to stay in Clinton County, his forever home.

Jacob had a heart of gold. Anyone who met him knew how special he was, and he always showed up when there was a need for a helping hand. He was a protector and defender of all people, and stood up for what was right. He lived by the saying from the Blindside: “Protect the family, Michael.” And he did – more than just his family, he protected anyone that needed it. He also loved to be a helper, especially if it meant he got to spend time with his Grandpas. Jacob loved helping his Grandpa Brown with numerous projects and his Grandpa Jim with work out at the farm.

Jacob attended Wesclin High School and graduated in 2019. He played football and participated in cheerleading and always stood out in the crowd because he was so big and tall and had the personality of lovable goof. Jacob built many friendships in his time attending school and kept in touch with those friends into his adult years. He loved going on late night runs with the Arby’s Boys, driving to Florida for truck shows, and playing video games online with his friends and siblings.

To know Jacob was to love Jacob. He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Trenton with Paster Rena Whitcher officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, November, 27, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Humane Society or United Service Organizations and will be received at the church or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.