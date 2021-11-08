Paul R. Nolan, age 73 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

There will be a Celebration of Paul’s life at 3:00 p.m. Saturday November 13, 2021 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery with Full Military Honors by Bond County Veterans organizations including V.F.W. Post 1377. The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post 1377 at the service or at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home

Paul Ray, the son of Julius Gerald and Hazel Penninger Nolan, was born June 11, 1947 in Dekalb, Illinois. Paul grew up in Pittsburg and Mulberry Grove, Illinois. He attended the Mulberry Grove Schools and a year at Rankin College.

Paul served our country in the United States Navy. He enlisted on September 16, 1965 and was in basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois. He served on the USS Essex November 1965, USS Okinawa January 1967, Vietnam April – December 1967, USS Tripoli June 1968 and USS Okinawa February 1969. Paul completed 14 support missions. He was honorably discharged September 15, 1969.

After the Navy, he lived in Centralia, Illinois and worked at Murray Center. In his most recent years, Paul moved to Greenville and was a truck driver in Mulberry Grove until his health issues in 2008.

He is the father of Denise and Gina, uncle to Mark Nolan, Jeff Nolan, Pam, Cathy, Kristi, Brittney and several other wonderful nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Gerald Nolan, Jr., Lyle Nolan and a nephew David.

