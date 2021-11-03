Priscilla Mae Plocher, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, July 29, 1942, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Virginia (nee Keller) Buehler.

On Saturday, June 11, 1960, she married Darwin L. Plocher at Marine, Illinois, who passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2012.

She was a life member and Treasurer of Evangelical United Church of Christ Women’s Guild; Madison County Home Extension, Secretary of Marine Unit, Marine, IL; prior Board member of MCAHCE; Royal Neighbors of America; and Woodmen Life #6049, Highland, IL.

Mrs. Plocher was born in Highland. Priscilla was reared in Marine, IL by her grandparents, Harry and Mabel Keller. She graduated from Triad High School in 1960. Married after graduation, Priscilla and Darwin made their home in Highland. For a number of years, she worked in food service – Brass Lantern Restaurant, Manager of the concession stand at Highland Speedway and Ken’s Pizza. She also was head cook at Camp Woodmen for more than 20 years. She was a PILLAR volunteer at Highland Primary Schools for more than 20 years. She had operated a day-care, worked at Artex, Walmart, her last job was working at a Tropical Sno, Highland, IL. Priscilla collected elephants, Denim Days figurines, loved to decorate for Christmas, loved cats and dogs. She helped her husband with Santa Claus duties. She followed NASCAR, grew all types of flowers, loved country music, playing games, and above all enjoyed watching and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Eva Marie (Rodney) Suhre, Highland, IL

Son – Dennis L. (Donna) Plocher, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jessica L. (Jonathan) Kutz, Williamsburg, VA

Grandchild – Nicholas A. Moss, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Zachary S. (Maddi) Plocher, Alton, IL

Grandchild – Jacob B. Plocher, Hattiesburg, MS

Adopted Grandchild – Brittany N. Swearingen

Great Grandchild – Kylee N. Moss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Elliss M. Moss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Taron W. Kutz, Williamsburg, VA

Great Grandchild – Callum L. Kutz, Williamsburg, VA

Sister – Rosemary (Neal) Rieke, Jr.

Sister – Linda (Dale) Simmons

Sister – Virginia (Richard) Heinz

Brother – Robert (Donna) Cuthrell

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Darwin L. Plocher – Died 2/25/2012

Father – Leroy E. Buehler – Died 1/22/2011

Mother – Virginia L. (nee Keller) Buehler – Died 5/8/2015

Grandfather – Harry N. Keller – Died 5/17/1983

Grandmother – Mabel I. (nee Schaefer) Keller – Died 9/24/1982

Father In-Law – Richard H. Plocher – Died 9/15/1994

Mother In-Law – Lucille L. Plocher – Died 12/23/1996

Brother In-Law – Dennis R. Plocher – Died 1/12/2008

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Thomas Rieke (Godson), Licensed Deacon, Westgate Baptist Church, Trenton, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Library at Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library or Metro East Humane Society.