Rita M. Voss, nee Eilers, age 87, of Breese, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

She was born December 5, 1933 in Breese, daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha, nee Deimeke, Eilers.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Voss, whom she married February 15, 1955 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died April 10, 2018; son Chuck Voss; brothers, Ralph Eilers and Wally Eilers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Mary, nee Niemeyer, Voss; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Henrietta Eilers, August (Rose) Voss, Otto (Alvina) Voss, Vic (Alvina) Voss, Vinnie Voss, Regina (Ed) Richter, Joe (Priscilla) Voss, and Agnes (Vic) VonHatten.

Rita is survived by her children, Dave (Judy) Voss of Breese, Tom (Marian) Voss of Breese, Brenda (Mike) Blumenstein of Breese, and Karl (Mary) Voss of Breese; daughter-in-law Joyce (friend Greg Fernandez) Voss of Breese; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Judy Eilers and Bertha Voss both of Breese.

Rita was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese and worked at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese in the laundry department. She enjoyed quilting, stitching, reading, wordbooks, and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. The family strongly encourages everyone to please wear a facial covering for visitation and Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Altar Sodality Quilters or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.