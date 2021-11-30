Robert “Bear” Wood, 29, of Greenville, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Robert was born May 31, 1992, in Denver, CO, the son of Lynnette (Walker) and Arthur Lee Wood. He graduated from Greenville High School, where he played football for the Comets. Robert loved the game so much he played in the alumni games that the high school held after his graduation. Following high school, he graduated from Kaskaskia College with an associate degree.

Robert had the biggest heart, and was a loyal friend, though he did enjoy playing jokes on them. They knew they could call him anytime for any reason. Robert was an avid video gamer and magic player, competing in many tournaments, some held at the international level.

Of all his passions and interests, Robert found his greatest joy in his daughter and princess, Mya.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Robert Walker; paternal grandparents, Gary and James Wood; aunts, Jessie Wood, Mary Wood, Delores Wood, Erica Walker, and Karen Walker; and uncles, Robert Walker III and Louis DeCoy.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Mya Wood at home; mother, Lynnette Wood of Greenville; father, Arthur Wood of Greenville; sister, Jordane (Joe Tannahill) Wood of Greenville; aunts, Ada (Steve) Morgan of Augusta, GA, Willaroz (William) Barnett of Elizabethtown, KY, and Ruth A. DeCoy of Rosemont, CA; uncles, Lt. Col. Roy (Cherry) Walker of San Antonio, TX, and John D. (Mirta) Walker of Colorado Springs, CO; “brother” Marion Neely II, Mya’s mother, Vanessa Tedrick; and a host of family, friends, and community.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246, with Bruce Neese officiating. A public visitation time will not be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mya Wood Educational Fund c/o The FNB Community Bank, 1310 E City Rt 40, Greenville, IL 62246.

