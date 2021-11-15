Robert K. “Rob” Reeves, age 56 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Thursday, July 22, 1965, in Highland, IL, the son of Bobbie and Martha (nee Eifert) Reeves.

He was a member of the Marine Sportsmen’s Club.

Grew up in Marine, IL and graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL. He worked at various places and as of late worked for the John Deere Implement Store, Hamel, IL and then Wal-Mart, Highland, IL. He enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors.

Survivors include:

Brother – Charles A. Reeves, Highland, IL

Brother – Mark S. (Missy) Reeves, Coulterville, IL

Niece – Kelsey N. (Tyler) Hagston

Nephew – Brandon Reeves.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Bobbie — Reeves – Died 9/6/1996

Mother – Martha Lou Reeves (nee Eifert) – Died 6/4/2017

Brother – Terry Brian Reeves – Died 2/1/1963 at 7 months.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.