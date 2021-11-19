Rosemary “Rosie” Rakers, 71, of Aviston, died at home after fighting cancer fiercely for 2 years on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born September 24, 1948, in Belleville, the daughter of Charles & Helen Schaefer. On June 20, 1970, she married Fred G. Rakers at St. John the Baptist Church in Smithton. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2013.

Rosie attended Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, & attended SIUE, where she got her degree in Education.

Mrs. Rakers was a teacher for All Saints Academy in Breese for over 25 years. She brought her love for learning, reading and creativity to all that she did in the classroom. She was a member of St. Francis Parish in Aviston and a volunteer auxiliary member at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese.

Rosie will forever be the lifetime assistant coach and #1 fan of the Mater Dei volleyball team. She cheered on every team and supported the parents, who became lifelong friends. Travel with the family became a focal point for Rosie: An annual week at Daytona Beach, heading to NYC, Chicago or St. Louis to see her favorite Broadway shows. You could also find Rosie driving to South Carolina to watch Joel, Nathan and Jenna play baseball and volleyball. Yahtzee with Noah, Lucia, and Cecilia made more precious memories. Meeting and holding her great-granddaughter, Willow, was the best Christmas gift she could have asked for.

She looked forward to hanging out with her friends, going to the theater, eating delicious food, shopping, collecting art, decorating her house at Christmas & having hours of conversation.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Jen (Brad) Calloway of Inman, SC; son Chad Rakers (Laurie Klostermann) of Breese, IL; daughter Erin (Andy) Crawford of Galesburg, IL; grandchildren, Joel (Taylor), Nathan, & Jenna Calloway, Noah, Lucia, & Cecilia Crawford; and great-granddaughter, Willow Calloway; brother-in-law, Tony Habrock (Sheila Hayes); brother, Ed (Phyllis) Schaefer; sister, Bev Meyer; brother-in-law, Vernon Rakers; brother-in-law Dave (Carol) Rakers.

In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Habrock, parents-in-law Fred J. and Gertrude Rakers, and sister-in-law Barbara Rakers.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating.

Mom was passionate about education, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her grandchildren’s education fund. Due to COVID-19 memorial donations can be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 301 S. Clinton, Aviston, 62216; checks payable to Erin Crawford.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.