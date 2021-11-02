Sally Schutt Ferguson, age 76, of Highland, IL died on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Saint Louis, Missouri after a life well lived. She was a graduate of Northwestern University. Sally was an active, long-time member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland where, with her husband, she formed an incredible social network of friends.

She spent 35+ years of her professional life in a fulfilling career at Institutional Research & Studies at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She retired in 2000. She was a committed volunteer with the Agency for Community Transit(ACT) and the Tri-Township Water District, serving as president of both until her retirement. She was always planning her next trip, travelling to over 70 countries. She was a curious traveler, very interested in genuine local experiences and supporting local artisans. She spent countless hours in her sewing room, designing beautiful quilts and embroidery. She was a constant learner who knew much about many things, and was always eager to share knowledge with any listening ear. She kept a positive outlook on life, despite its heartaches and imperfections. She believe family was everything and will be dearly missed. She was preceded by her father, Paul J. Schutt, her mother, Margaret Door

Schutt; her brother Paul L. Schutt. She is survived by her husband, Edward (Fergy) Ferguson; her children, Doug (Jenn) Ferguson and Katie(David Tolen) Ferguson; her grandchildren; Lane, Kyle and Joshua; her sister, Lois M. Stocker; her brother, Jerry (Barb) Schutt;, her nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, on November 13, 2021. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.. See www.spengel-boulanger.com for memorial service details.