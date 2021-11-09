Saphire Ann Tyler, age 23 of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 31, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, September 9, 1998, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of David and Monica (nee Cherry) Tyler.

Saphire was born at Greenville; grew up there; and attended Greenville High School. She worked in Home Health as a Caregiver and was a stay-at-home mother. She was “All about her makeup”, a lady who cared about how she looked. She tried to help everybody, and loved her kids.

Survivors include Fifteen Survivors:

Mother – Monica N. Dorin, Highland, IL

Father – David S. Tyler, Alton, IL

Daughter – McKenzie Tyler, Granite City, IL

Daughter – Kailee Tyler, Jacksonville, IL

Daughter – Harper Tyler, Farmington, MO,

Grandmother – Kelly A. Tubbs, Highland, IL

Brother – Matthew A. Dorin, Maryville, IL

Sister – Samara R. Dorin, Greenville, IL

Sister – Lacy A. Tyler, Granite City, IL

Aunt – Linda Strong

Aunt – Kennedy M. Cherry

Aunt – April Wells

Aunt – Candi Stark

Aunt – Krystal Richardson

She was preceded in death by Three Predeceased Contacts:

Maternal Grandfather – James Tubbs

Maternal Grandmother – Sharon Tyler

Aunt – Jessica Price

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Service will be at 11:30 AM on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family (checks payable to Kennedy Cherry).