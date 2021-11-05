Sharon L. Cochran, 71, formerly of Highland and Collinsville, IL, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Cambridge House in Maryville, IL.

She was born January 27, 1950, in E. St. Louis, IL.

Sharon drove a school bus for over 20 years. She loved to be with her family.

Sharon was the sweetest, most caring person anyone would ever meet. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body and would give you the shirt off her back if she could; even giving life to others through her organ donation upon her passing. She especially loved spending time with her grandpuppies; Ellie Mae the Great Dane and Max the Chihuahua.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Kevin) Johnson, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Brittney Hellett, Hannah Johnson and Ashley McGee; great grandchildren, Hope Bartony, Jamarie Pirtle and Key Andre Hellett; and her many friends & caretakers at the Cambridge house.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Cambridge House or the Metro East Humane Society.

No services will be held at this time.

