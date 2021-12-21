Alice Mildred Campbell, 76, of Sorento, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her residence.

Alice was born June 28, 1945, in Breese, Illinois to Leo and Henrietta Mary (Hermling) Kuhl. She married her soulmate Richard James Campbell, in New Douglas, Illinois on October 16, 1965.

She worked at the Roller Derby, Brown Shoe Factory, and Olin, but she spent most of her life as a stay home mom, always being there for her children and grandchildren. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who dedicated her entire life to her family. A stranger was never met, as she loved to talk and chat, always being kind to everyone she met. She loved playing bingo and spending every minute with family.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Finley, loving grandson, Annetta Kuhl, sister, sisters-in-law, Linda Kuhl, Pat Kuhl, Paula Kuhl, and brother-in-law, Charles Spaeth.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, of Sorento, Illinois, her children, Larry (Melissa) Campbell of Valles Mines, Missouri, Lonnie Campbell of Sorento, Illinois, Christina (Ed) Willeford of Sorento, Illinois,

Crystal (Ron) Snoddy of Hillsboro, Illinois; grandchildren, Brandon (Lucy) Campbell, Kortney (Ricky) Campbell, Tiffani (Zack) Campbell, Jordyn (Josh) Finley, Hunter (Shelby) Campbell, Chase Willeford, Cody Willeford, Kenna Snoddy; great grandchildren, Braxton Finley, Myles Rolfingsmeier, Alabama and Portlyn Finley, Lucas and Briggs Chambers; her siblings, Bernetta Spaeth of Hillsboro, Illinois, Ruthann (Charlie) Daiber of New Baden, Illinois, George (Barb) Kuhl of Sorento, Illinois, Leroy Kuhl of Coffeen, Illinois, Mary (Les) Mullen of Coffeen, Illinois, Urban (Kathy) Kuhl of Old Ripley, Illinois, Herman ‘Red’ (Renee) Kuhl of Donnellson, Illinois, Edward (Betty) Kuhl of Sorento, Illinois, David (Bev) Kuhl of Coffeen, Illinois, Mike Kuhl of Coffeen, Illinois, Aggie (Gary) Huston of Coffeen, Illinois.

There will be no funeral service for Alice, but a visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5 – 7:00 pm, at the Assalley Funeral Home, 201 South Main Street, in Sorento, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded, following the visitation, per Alice’s request.

Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 8 Executive Drive, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208 and /or the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation at www.PayPal.me/lemuelrhodes or Lemuel Rhodes, P.O. Box 496, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.