Bernard M. Heimann, age 87, of Damiansville, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his residence.

He was born May 1, 1934 in New Baden, son of the late Ben and Anna, nee Rakers, Heimann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Caroline, nee Ortmann, Hemker; sister Loretta Middendorff; brothers Edward Heimann and Marcel Heimann; brother-in-law in infancy, Gerald Hemker; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Herbert Middendorff, Genevieve Heimann, Virgil Hemker, Viola Hemker, Dennis Hemker, Diane Hemker, and Caroline Hemker.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Marilyn, nee Hemker, Heimann, of Damiansville, whom he married on May 21, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Steven (Cheryl) Heimann of New Baden, Benita (Mark) Solis of Carlyle, Cheryl (Mark) Lautenschlaeger of Mascoutah, Kevin (Connie) Heimann of New Baden, and Yvonne (Richard) Vojas of Collinsville; grandchildren, Ben Heimann, Jennifer Heimann, Gerrad (Danielle) Solis, Jenell (Danny) Clark, Linda (Josh) Juenger, Amanda (Phil) Schuette, Martin (Rachael) Lautenschlaeger, Rhonda (Michael) Diekemper, Kevin Heimann, Jr., Anna (fiancé Tyler Voss) Heimann, Adam Heimann, Alyssa (Josh) Korba, Richard Vojas, Jr., and Brittany Vojas; nineteen great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Koerkenmeier of St. Rose; brother Bob (Judy) Heimann of Albers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lou Heimann of Aviston, Violy Hemker of Hoffmann, Ben Hemker of Michigan, Bernice (Jim) Haake of Alpha, Dorothy (Jim) Kampwerth of Highland, Lavern (Marvilyn) Hemker of Philippines, Gervase (Mary) Hemker of Germantown, Kathleen (Tony) Pingsterhaus of Carlyle, and Vernell (Betty) Hemker of Highland; and nieces and nephews.

Bernard was a member of St. Damian Catholic Church and Holy Name, Albers Knights of Columbus past finance officer, Damiansville Development Club, Catholic War Veterans, and Albers American Legion Post 1026 where he served as chaplain, caretaker of legion, and finance officer. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Fr. Steven Beatty, Dea. Glen Netemeyer, and Dea. Kevin Templin concelebrating. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Damian cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and again Monday, December 20, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Facial coverings will be required for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to in the form of Masses, or to a charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com