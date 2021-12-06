Betty Ruth Cornwall, age 84 of Keyesport, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Mrs. Cornwall was born in Gideon, Missouri on January 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles and Flora (Williams) Wright. She married Bobby Gene Frank Cornwall in Belleville on June 18, 1976, and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Betty is also survived by her children – Anthony Fry of Keyesport, Larry Fry (Julie) of Fayetteville, IL, and Bryan Fry of Illinois and 2 stepchildren – Bobby Dale Cornwall (Karen) of O’Fallon and Pamela Seal of Baltimore. Mrs. Cornwall is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Betty and Bob managed the Hide-A-Way Campground at Carlyle Lake for many years, and she later worked at Dean’s Convenience Store in Keyesport. She was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Cornwall are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.