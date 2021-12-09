Bobby Dean Kerwin, age 84 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Mr. Kerwin was born in Centralia on February 20, 1937, a son of Edgar and Effie (Hooten) Kerwin. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors, and was often seen walking around town visiting with others. Bobby loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball games and western movies. He proudly served in the United States Army.

Mr. Kerwin is survived by a sister-in-law – Sue Kerwin of Carlyle, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents – Edgar and Effie Kerwin, and his siblings – James Kerwin, Gregory Kerwin, Bill Kerwin, Linda Kantner and husband Vince, Mary Lee, and Dorothy Jean Crawshaw.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at Posey Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, December 11 from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Kerwin may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

