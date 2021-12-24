Charles Nolan Clarke, 45, of Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021,

at his home.

Nolan was born on September 12, 1976, to Charles H. and Arletta (nee Schleeter) at

Scott Air Force Base, IL.

He grew up in Marlborough, MO and attended Affton schools. He moved to Highland in

1988 and was a 1994 graduate of Highland High School, later attending SWIC for

several years. Nolan was a self-employed contractor; NCC Construction and Reborn

Exteriors.

Nolan lived free, always true to himself and never by the book. He was a warm

presence, uncompromising in his values; and to the many that knew him, he was a man

of unparalleled originality. His door was always open for a good conversation and a fit

of laughter. He carries on in our stories and our hearts, and Nolan will continue to

influence and inspire, even from beyond.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Clarke; brother, Douglas E. Clarke;

sister, Linda Sue Smith; grandparents, Bufford R. & Gleetha (Wells) Clarke, Donald E. &

Emma Mae (York) Schleeter; all the Clarke aunts and uncles; and Adalee’s mother,

Mavis A. Runge.

Nolan is survived by his children, Cain Clarke and Adalee M. Clarke, both of Highland,

IL; mother, Arletta Clarke, Highland, IL; his beloved dog Alice; aunts and uncles, Joan

(Jim) Niggli, Bette (Don) Farrell , Donna (Robert) Peck; goddaughter, Kailin Yann; many

cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to HACSM or the Donor’s Choice.

Memorial Visitation: Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Meridith

Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Interment: at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland,