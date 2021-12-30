Cordelia L. “Corky” Frey, age 61 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, August 30, 1960, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Harold and Cordelia (nee Zoeller) Frey.

On Friday, December 15, 2017, she married Michael A. Zika at Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

She was born in Highland, IL; grew up on a farm and attended Highland Schools. She worked at Boatmen’s Bank, St. Louis, MO and at the age of 34 became a homemaker. She lived at Lake of the Ozarks from 2006 to 2017. She enjoyed time with her family, shopping, playing poker games, her grandson’s football games and her granddaughter’s basketball games, and always really enjoyed boating.

Survivors include:

Husband – Michael A. Zika, Highland, IL

Mother – Cordelia M Feldmann (nee Zoeller), Highland, IL

Son – Lonnie D. (Fiancee-Angela Winslow) Frey, Highland, IL

Daughter – Mary A. (Jason) Wuebbels, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Brea R. (Jeffrey) Rosen, Belleville, IL

Grandchild – Brent A. Wuebbels, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kara A. Frey, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Emily K. Clausner, Saint Charles, MO

Step Grandchild – Austin G. (Karlee) Birmingham, Farmington, MO

Step Grandchild – Raeleigh Rosen, Red Bud, IL

Step Grandchild – Rayna Rosen, Red Bud, IL

Brother – Jim (Gail) Frey, Highland, IL

Brother – Ron (Significant Other-Patty Barnard) Frey, Flora, IL

Brother – Martin (Pam) Frey, Highland, IL

Brother – Roger Frey, Highland, IL

Brother – Mark (Lori) Frey, Highland, IL

Sister – Ruth Ann (Ferrell) Stewart, Cooter, MO

Sister – Phyllis (Larry) Reidelberger, Highland, IL

Sister – Diane (Joe) Reidelberger, Highland, IL

Sister – Janet (Ron) Eilers, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary Frey, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harold Philip Frey – Died 01/16/2000

Sister – Lana Nadine Frey – Died 9/14/1967 @ age 2

Brother – Harold F. “Bud” Frey – Died 5/16/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 03, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 04, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 04, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Highland Animal Shelter (C/O Metro East Humane Society).