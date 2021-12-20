David E. Hemann, age 77, of Germantown, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born August 18, 1944 in Santa Barbara, CA, son of the late Eugene and Helen, nee Voss, Hemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Kyle Hemann; sister Judy Hemann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugo and Lena, nee Gnaedinger, Tebbe; and brothers-in-law Virgil Thole, Donald “Butch” Tebbe, and Ray Voss.

David is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger”, nee Tebbe, Hemann, of Germantown, whom he married on July 12, 1968 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children Vickie (Matthew Kraatz) Hemann of Champaign and Aaron (special friend, Rachel) Hemann of Germantown; grandchildren, Henry, Walter, and Eleanor Kraatz; siblings Gary (Lori) Hemann of Arizona, Mary Kay Hemann of Belleville, Beverly (Danny) Schroeder of Bartelso, and Connie (Herb) Buck of Amelia Island, FL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Ann (Bob) Voss of Bartelso, Ruth (Don Hintz) Thole of Breese, Willie Tebbe of Carlyle, Bob (Shirley) Tebbe of Breese, Bernice Voss of Breese, and Bernell (Lisa) Tebbe of Carlyle; and nieces and nephews.

David was a veteran of the United States Army and later went on to work for Norrenberns Trucking in Nashville as a truck driver and Southern Illinois Pullet Sales in Germantown as a truck driver and manager. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Kernel Nut Club, Senior Wednesday morning golf league at Bent Oak Golf Course, Senior Wednesday evening golf league at Carlyle Lake Golf Club, and Germantown American Legion Post 325 where he played the bugle for military honors at funeral cemetery services.

David loved camping, the St. Louis Cardinals, golf, was a master storyteller, classic car enthusiast, and he enjoyed tinkering and fixing anything in the garage.

A private graveside service will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Memorials in honor of David may be made to Germantown American Legion Post 325, St. Boniface Catholic Church, or Residential Hospice and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

