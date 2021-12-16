David F. Gorman, age 84, of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

David was born in South Berwick, Maine on September 11, 1937, to the late Donald and Aldea (Roberge) Gorman. He married Beverly Mahlandt on April 7, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, and she survives.

Mr. Gorman is survived by his children, Bryan E. (Patricia) Gorman of Godfrey, David L. (Lisa) Gorman of Mascoutah, and Lynn J (Paul) Thorson of Hillsboro, WI; his grandchildren, Bryan J. Gorman, Mathew D. Gorman, Claire E. Gorman, Alex D. Gorman, Briar N. Nothaus (fiance Audra Clements), Ethan D. Thorson, Trent G. Thorson, and Lexie S. Thorson; his sister, Jeannette Couture; his sister-in-law, Simone Gorman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George Gorman; his father-in-law, Clifford Mahlandt; his mother-in-law, Lexie (Knutt) Mahlandt, and his brother-in-law, Marcel Couture.

Mr. Gorman enjoyed watching baseball and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. David proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a member of the Holthaus-Kampwerth American Legion Post 1227, Beckemeyer, and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle. He worked at Illinois Bell for 25 years, then at AT&T for 6 years.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Graveside service with military honors will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning at Zieren Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of Sympathy in memory of Mr. Gorman can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.