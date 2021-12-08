David L. Wade, 84, of Greenville, passed away on Tues., Dec. 7, 2021 at Carlyle Healthcare Center in Carlyle. He was born on Nov. 26, 1937, at home in Clinton County, a son of Dean G. and Geraldine I. (Basler) Wade. He attended school in Carlyle and married Carol Sue (Alexander) Wade at the Methodist Church in Keyesport, IL on July 7, 1957. He was always a businessman and was a sales representative for Bass-Mollett Publishers for the last 36 years until his death.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by a son, Brad (Mary) Wade of Greenville; daughter, Brenda (Neal) Nottrott of Severna Park, MD; 3 grandchildren, Kevin (Michelle) Wade; Erin & Alicia Nottrott; brother, Marlin (Phyllis) Wade; brother-in-law, Gene Alexander; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ryan Wade; sister-in-law, Nancy Alexander.

Funeral service will be held on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. Burial will be at McKendree Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Fri., Dec. 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sat. Dec. 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville.

Although memorials are not requested, those who wish may consider Greenville First United Methodist Church or McKendree Chapel Cemetery Association and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolence may be left for the Wade family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.