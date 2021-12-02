Doris J. Wall

Doris J. (Bentley) Wall, 86, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Doris was born February 20, 1935 in Sorento, the daughter of Vivian Henry and Pauline Evelyn (Randall) Bentley, Sr. She married Harry Wall, Jr. on January 23, 1954 in North Carolina. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2021.

Doris graduated from Greenville High School, and was a passionate learner. She spent her entire life trying to gain as much knowledge as possible. Doris graduated from SIU Edwardsville with both a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Master’s Degree in Counselor’s Education, as well as additional Counselor’s degrees and certifications. She earned these degrees all while teaching English at Pocahontas Junior High School. Doris then went on to teach Sociology at Kaskaskia College, and English at Greenville High School, before becoming the Vocational Director and Counselor at Greenville High School. She took additional coursework at Northern Illinois University, and taught Psychology at Kaskaskia College, before settling in as the Director of Guidance and Counseling at Greenville High School, where she retired in 1994.

Doris was born and raised in the Sorento Baptist Church, where her father was pastor. She and Harry were long-time members of the Walshville Baptist Church. Doris was a past-member of the Order of the Eastern Star Sorento Lodge, and Retired Teachers. She enjoyed family genealogy projects, and playing the piano.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Janey Elizabeth Wall; and sisters, Evelyn Turner and Nancy A. McGee.

Doris is survived by her sons, Harry Lynn (wife, Margie) Wall of Sorento, and Larry (wife, Gail) Wall of Greenville; grandchildren, Trey L. Wall, Harry Micah (wife, Alison) Wall IV, Kacie Wall, and Tyler (wife, Mandy) Wall; great grandson, Harry A. Wall V; and siblings, Ruth Viola of Bakersfield, CA, Joyce (husband, Dwight) Hemken of Hillsboro, Sue (husband, Charles) Wankel of Littleton, CO, Vivian (wife, Madge) Bentley, Jr., and Ray (wife, Barbara) Bentley of Godfrey.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor Street, Sorento, IL 62086, with Pastor Jeff Hemken officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Doris, or offer condolences to her family.