Dr. Thomas Denny O’Neal, 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home. He was born in Vandalia, IL to the late Dr. Robert O’Neal and Carolyn O’Neal.

Growing up in Greenville, IL, Denny developed a lifelong interest in nature, science, and the environment, as well as a love for stories and history. After majoring in forestry at Southern Illinois University, Denny received a doctorate in forestry from Duke University. His postdoctoral work was at the University of Kentucky, Brandeis University, and Carlton University in Canada, and he served as a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Much of his research and professional involvement was in plant physiology while working in agriculture for American Cyanamid and BASF.

Denny’s involvement with the natural world extended to his work as a dedicated board member and volunteer of the Eno River Association. He volunteered at the Botanic Gardens and the Science Museum, and was Chapter Chair of the Sierra Club in central New Jersey before moving to North Carolina. His civic engagement was manifested by the many letters, calls, and emails he made to elected officials to urge them to support environmental causes.

Denny possessed a profound intellectual curiosity about the world around him. A prolific and broad reader, he devoured histories, biographies, and mysteries, as well as scientific studies, political analyses, and environmental reports. A talented gardener, Denny grew corn, raspberries, blackberries, hot peppers, and his most prized plants, tomatoes. A tomato from Denny was a significant and welcome gift.

Along with playing the guitar, and being a passionate fan of music ranging from the Tallis Scholars to Dave Van Ronk, Denny was a talented cook, his specialty being homemade bread.

Denny is survived by his wife, Helen Drivas, his daughter Lauren O’Neal, his sister Ann García, brother Joe O’Neal, niece Carolyn García, nephew Johnathan García, and his half-sister, Laura O’Neal-Kemp.

A special thanks to Duke Hospital, Duke HomeCare and Hospice, the Green Burial Project, the Green Burial Council, Inc., and Clements Funeral Service.

The family requests that memorial contributions honoring Denny O’Neal be made to the Eno River Association, 4404 Guess Rd, Durham, NC 27712 or online at Eno River Association.

