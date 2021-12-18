Felix R. Wilke, age 89, of St. Rose, entered into rest Thursday, December 16, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born May 30, 1932 in St. Rose, son of the late William and Clara, nee Rehkemper, Wilke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Wilke, nee Heimann, whom he married on June 19, 1957 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and who died on July 23, 2013; twin great -grandsons Cameron and Connor Knebel; brothers Joseph Wilke and James Wilke; sister Rosemary Kampwerth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William “Bill” and Emma, nee Langenhorst, Heimann; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law David Huelsmann, Virgil Heimann, William “Bill” Heimann, and Jean Heimann.

Felix is survived by his children, Sharon (Tom) Knebel of Breese, Deb (Roger) Munie of Pierron, Joyce (Kevin) Korte of St. Rose, and Ken (Renee) Wilke of St. Rose; twelve grandchildren, Jessica (Phillip) Hemker, Christopher “CJ” (Amy) Knebel, Jennifer Knebel, Emily (Kyle) Korte, Michael (Ariana) Varnum, Ryan (Kelly) Varnum, Aaron (Kaleigh) Korte, Ashlee Korte, Brock (Leah Haake) Wilke, Patrick (Emma Maschoff) Wilke, Benjamen (Jenna Williams) Wilke, and Claire Wilke; thirteen great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Garrett, and Corynne Hemker, Riley Knebel, Alexa, Paige, and Nolan Korte, William, Madison, and Jackson Varnum, and Charlee, Preslee, and Archer Korte; siblings Florence Huelsmann of Trenton, Ruth (Jerry) Endres of Breese, and Bill (Carol) Wilke of Colorado; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Janet Heimann of Albers, Janet (Melvin) Deien of Breese, and Roland Kampwerth of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Felix was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality, St. Rose Fire Department, Midwest Truckers Association where he served on the Southern Advisory Board, Knights of Columbus, and Breese Lions Club where he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award on January 16, 2020.

In 1971, Felix moved his family from Breese to St. Rose to take over the family business, Wilke Truck Service. Prior to taking over the business, he drove truck for various trucking companies. He loved going to work every day, playing cards, and fishing, but most of all, he cherished the time spent with family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, December 20, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Facial coverings will be required for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Church Building Fund, Masses, or a charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com