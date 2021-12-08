Garry L. Bacon, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Monday, December 06, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Saturday, July 19, 1941, in Patterson, MO, the son of Emmanuel and Martha (nee Woods) Bacon.

On Saturday, June 10, 2000, he married Trudy Ann Moore-Bacon (nee May) at Highland, IL, who survives.

He graduated from McCray Dewey High School (currently Triad High School), Troy, IL, in 1959. He served in the US Air Force from Nov 1959 to Oct 1963. He lived in California, Montana and Nevada. In the 1990’s he moved back this area. He worked for Rural King, Highland, IL, for over 23 years. Prior, he worked for HQ in Fairview Heights, IL. He worked in retail sales for over 50 years and retired in April of 2020. He enjoyed yardwork, carpentry, gardening and playing pool .

Survivors include:

Wife – Trudy Ann Moore-Bacon (nee May), Highland, IL

Son – Darrell Lynn (Pam) Bacon, Montana,

Daughter – Melissa Ann-Lorine Banovz, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Randy Lee Bacon

Grandchild – Summer Marie Banovz, Pontoon Beach, IL

Grandchild – Caine Michael James Banovz, Pontoon Beach, IL

Brother – Bobby Daryl (Peggy) Bacon, O Fallon, IL

Brother – Donald Gay (Judy) Bacon, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Barbara Yvonne Stratman, Wentzville, MO

Sister – Ellen Janene Bell, Saint Ann, MO

Sister – Linda Kathryn McDaniel, Las Vegas, NV

1st Wife – Kathleen Yvonne Lewis (Married from 1961 to 1980).

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Emmanuel G. Bacon – Died 9/13/1982

Mother – Martha A. Bacon (nee Woods) – Died 2/12/2000

Son – Todd Lindsey Bacon – Died 11/15/2014

Son – Randy Lee Bacon – Died – 9/26/1961.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, Linda May-Doyle, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.