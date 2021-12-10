Harold Dean Byers, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with his wife Nancy at his side.

Harold was born in Folsomville, IN on October 6,1935 to Ella Mae and Harold J. Byers.

He married Nancy Reinke on December 3, 1955; sharing 66 beautiful years together. Harold spent his career in the book business as a salesman and owner of B&B Book Supply. He was also a member of the Illinois General Assembly, serving as a State Representative from 1975-1979. He was a member of the Madison County Board for 16 years, served as a member of the Illinois Board of Elections, and the Metro East Park and Recreation District. He was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

During his public service career, he received many accolades for his independence and positive impact on the greater good. He had a generous spirit and lived his life to the fullest, enjoying travel, attending sporting events, and following the horses. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed watching or participating in all sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine Grundhoefer; brother, Ronald Byers; and his daughter-in-law, Deborah Byers.

He survived by his loving wife, Nancy Byers, Highland, IL; his seven children, Cheryl Byers, Chicago, IL, Sheila (Rich Ullman) Byers, Highland, IL, Keith (Patricia) Byers, Collinsville, IL, Lana (Willard) Herman, Highland, IL, Greg (Jane) Byers, Napa, CA, Jeff (Angela Schmidt) Byers, Keyesport, IL, and Phil Byers, Collinsville, IL.; his 13 grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud of, Mandy Eyrich, Kim Fulton, Ashley Dickey, Margaret Byers, Eric Byers, Katelyn Kuk, Catherine Byers, Tara Byers, Maxwell Byers, Jennifer Ullman, Elaine Herman, Peter Byers, and Hannah Clifford; his eight beloved great grandchildren, Emmaline Eyrich, Spencer Eyrich, Emmalyn Dickey, Nora Dickey, Henry Dean Byers, Briella Byers, Miles Fulton, Grayson Davis, with two more on the way; and two brothers, Gary Byers and Sam Byers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louis Latzer Public Library-Children’s Department or to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry Food Pantry.

Visitation: Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL and Monday, December 13, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:00 am, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Todd Bean, EvUCC, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.