Jane M. Monken, age 70 of O Fallon, MO, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at her home in O Fallon, MO.

She was born on Sunday, December 24, 1950, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Samuel and Ruth (nee Henkhaus) Kelley.

On Sunday, February 15, 1970, she married Delmar R. Monken.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL.

She was born in Highland, IL, grew up in Alhambra, IL, and graduated from Highland High School. Her husband was a career US Navy veteran and they lived in many different places and came back to this area in 1979. In 1980 they built their home in Alhambra. She worked at Highland Savings and Loan then became Alpine Savings and Loan, then became FCB Bank and retired in 2009. She enjoyed neeedle work and crocheting. She and her husband travelled on many cruises.

Survivors include:

Son – David W. (Chandra) Monken, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Michael S. (Deborah) Monken, Saint Peters, MO

Grandchild – Devon Monken

Grandchild – Mason Monken

Grandchild – Kaylyn Rolfingsmeier

Grandchild – Dylan Rolfingsmeier

Sister – June A. (Michael Perez) Kelley-Perez, Keeneland, TX

Brother – Lee S. (Charlotte Scranton) Kelley, Edwardsville, IL

Brother In-Law – Richard Blake, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Samuel L. Kelley

Mother – Ruth M. Kelley (nee Henkhaus)

Husband – Delmar R. Monken

Brother – Donald L. Kelley

Judy R. Kelly-Blake.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 06, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be on Friday, January 07, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL, (time to be determined closer to January 7th).

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.