Jane Mellera age 95 of Pocahontas, formerly of Keyesport and Greenville, passed away at 10:44 p.m. Saturday December 4, 2021 at the Highland Health Care.

Laura Jane Crutchley Mellera, the daughter of Sam Crutchley and Gracia Babbitt Crutchley Farris (the artist) is survived by her two children: Patrick Lucian Mellera of Millersburg and Melissa “Lisa” Jane Mellera of Pocahontas.

Jane was born on June 26, 1926 in Greenville and grew up here graduating from Greenville High School with the class of 1945. Jane and Lucian Archibald Mellera were married in April of 1947. Jane worked for Basler Electric on Broadway in Highland for 15 years. She then made her home in St. Louis, Mo., lived in Sebastapol on the Louis Hediger farm, moving to Highland, Edwardsville in the Bottoms, moving to Greenville 1965 – 1970, helped her mother in Keyesport, and has lived with her son in Millersburg for the past 5 years.

Jane was an extraordinary person who raised her two children, enjoyed gardening, canning, wrote short stories, was an amateur artist, and loved raising and riding horses.

In keeping with Jane’s wishes there will be no formal service and memorials in her memory may be made to the Greenville First Baptist Church at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

