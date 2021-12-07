Jane Mellera age 95 of Pocahontas, formerly of Highland, Keyesport and Greenville, passed away at 10:44 p.m. Saturday December 4, 2021 at the Highland Health Care.

Laura Jane Crutchley Mellera, the daughter of Lucian Archibald Mellera and Gracie Grigg Farris (the artist) is survived by her two children: Patrick Lucian Mellera of Millersburg and Melissa “Lisa” Mellera of Pocahontas.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

For online condolences please go to wwwdonnellwiegand.com.