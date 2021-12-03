Janet M. Ripperda, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, December 02, 2021, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, January 21, 1939, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Melvin and Stella (nee Gruenenfelder) Reding.

On Saturday, June 27, 1959, she married Alphonse P. Ripperda at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Monday, September 01, 2008.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and the Joy Singers.

She was born and raised in Highland, IL, attending Highland Schools. After her father’s death, she was 13 years old, helping raise her siblings. She worked for the Marine Garment Factory until it closed. Then she worked for Miss Elaine Garment Factory in O’Fallon, IL, until it closed and then worked for Highland Machine and Screw, until retiring 2001. She enjoyed bowling, playing euchre and other card games. After her husband’s death she travelled to Italy, Alaska, Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Black Hills, New Orleans and Los Angeles. She enjoyed playing the “One Armed Bandits” at area casinos.

Survivors include:

Son – Russell L. (Bonnie) Ripperda, Sparta, IL

Daughter – Tamera L. (Partner – Mary K. Burk) Ripperda, Millstadt, IL

Grandchild – Kyle M. (Dawn) Ripperda, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kory M. (Shannon) Ripperda, Dardenne Prairie, MO

Great Grandchild – Haley R. Miller

Great Grandchild – Joelle E. Ripperda

Great Grandchild – Bensen M. Ripperda

Great Grandchild – Sutton M. Ripperda

Brother – Darwin (Cheryl) Reding, Highland, IL

Sister – Lola “Tootie” Missey, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother – Scott (Lynn) Novak, Highland, IL

Sister – Sherry (Charles) Bresnahan, St. Louis, MO

Brother In-Law – Russell Schulte, S. Dakota,

Brother In-Law – Raymond Ripperda

Sister In-Law – Mary Ann Brueggemann

Sister In-Law – Elinor Ripperda, Highland, IL

Many Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Melvin Edwin Reding – Died 10/30/1952

Mother – Stella Irene Reding (nee Gruenenfelder) – Died 2/5/2007

Step Father – Robert “Red” Novak

Step Father – Stanley Brauer

Husband – Alphonse P. “Phonse” Ripperda – Died 9/01/2008

Sister – Charence Reding

Sister – Marianne Schulte

Sister In-Law – Marilee Reding

Brother In-Law – Charles Missey

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Catherine (Herman) Buscher

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Wilhelmine B. (Alvin) Schroeder

Brother In-Law & Spouse – Edward J. (Ruth Ann) Ripperda

Brother In-Law – Vincent H. Ripperda

Brother In-Law & Spouse – Joseph (Virginia) Ripperda

Brother In-Law & Spouse – John B. (Margaret Ann) Ripperda

Brother In-Law & Spouse – Jerome F. (Helen) Ripperda (twin)

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Josephine A. (Alex) Hood (twin).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 05, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, December 06, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 06, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or HSHS Hospice.