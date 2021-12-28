Jeffrey Wayne Green, Sr., 60, of Litchfield, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24, 2021 at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Jeff entered this world on November 17, 1961 in Litchfield, the son of James and Rosalie (Horner) Green. He was raised in Sorento, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1980. He married the love of his life, Leota R. Burris, on December 17, 1983 in Sorento.

Jeff was a “Jack of All Trades”, having several jobs throughout his life, ranging from mechanic work to factory work, and mowing jobs. He was most passionate about mechanic work. Jeff loved fishing and spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Swett; brothers, Marvin and Dale Green; and infant son, Jeffrey Wayne Green, Jr.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Leota Green of Litchfield; daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) and Rosalie Green, both of Litchfield; grandchildren, Dawsen Green, Natasha Howell, Chloe and Aubree Sparks, Dustin Kampmann, Jr., and Connor Adamovich; brothers, James (Dona) Green of Litchfield, Matt (Kim) Roberson of Hillsboro, and Mark (Tinya) Roberson of Hillsboro; sister, Angie Carson of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Michelle Green of Litchfield; brother-in-law, Everett Swett of Sorento; several nieces, nephews, and adopted kids and grandkids.

The family will host a visitation from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at the Sorento Baptist Church. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow at the Sorento Fire Hall, where donations of food may be brought on Saturday morning.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jeff’s family c/o Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, PO Box 5, Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Jeff, or offer condolences to his family.