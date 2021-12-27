Jerry E. Gregory, 75, of Highland, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 23, v2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 17, 1946, in Granite City, IL to Howard and Alice (nee Williams) Gregory. He married Wanda James, on March 31, 1972, in Granite City, IL.

Jerry was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the American Legion post 439. He was very outgoing and friendly, but also known for being a jokester. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, as well as spending time in his garden. Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and a Cardinals

fan. After he retired from Cerro Copper he worked for First Student as a bus monitor, which he loved. You’d always be able to spot Jerry in a crowd from his classic bib overalls and ponytail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Alice Gregory; daughter, Michele Miller; two brothers; one sister.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Wanda Gregory; children, Sonia (Geoff) Kirk, Bill (Krista) Wilkinson, Jerry Taylor, Mike W. Gregory; brother, Frank (Phyllis) Gregory; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; family friend, Karie Schuck; many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 439 or BJC Hospice.

Visitation: Friday, December 31, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery