John H. Johnson, age 91, of Germantown, entered into rest Friday, December 3, 2021 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born in Breese on January 23, 1930, son of the late Martin and Rose, nee Dulle, Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores “Dory”, nee Haake, Johnson, whom he married October 19, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church and who died March 13, 2019; brothers, Erwin (Helen) Johnson, Tom Johnson, Orville Johnson, Ray Johnson, and Martin Johnson; sisters, Rosie (Sam) Basso and Joanie (Norman) Wheelan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arnold and Cecilia, nee Kniepmann, Haake; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom “Toby” Haake, Arnold “Spike” Haake, Clarence “Hank” Haake, Lucille (Ed) Gramann, and Mary (Joe) Winter.

John is survived by his sons, Jeffry (Eva) Johnson and Darrell (friend, Amy Kolweier) Johnson all of Germantown; grandchildren, Abby (Blake) Klenke, Victoria “Tori” Johnson, and Nathan Johnson; great-grandson, Owen Klenke; sister, Caroline (Bob) Cordia of St. Louis, MO; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Darlene Johnson of Beckemeyer, Evelyn Johnson of Beckemeyer, Millie Johnson of Breese, Marilyn Haake of Germantown, Ethel Haake of Germantown, Elizabeth Haake of Belleville, Pauline (Norman) Dierkes of Carlyle, and Rich (Kathy) Haake of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired from General Motors after thirty-three years of service. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, United Auto Workers Union, and Germantown American Legion Post 325. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was always tinkering.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

The Germantown American Legion Post 325 will hold services at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church and

will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL who is serving the family.