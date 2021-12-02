John R. Neff, Jr., age 70, of St. Rose, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at BarnesJewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born October 1, 1951 in Burlington, IA, a son of the late Miriam, nee Mellor, and John R. Neff, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Neff.

John is survived by his wife Karen, nee Flowers, Neff, whom he married November 2, 1985; children, Carrie Gormley (Clyde), Sheri McWilliams (Patrick), Tracy Starkweather (Terry), Crystal Dolen (Josh), and John Neff III; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Karen Robbel (Richard), Sharon Neff, and James Neff, Sr. (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a truck driver and recently retired after 40 years as a car hauler for Cassens Transport Co. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 604 and enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his dogs.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal service held but a memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorials in John’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or to the American Heart Association www.heart.org and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.