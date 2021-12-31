Joyce Carolyn (Cohoon) Brown, 79, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 4:30 AM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vandalia Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

A Graveside Service & Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 04, 2022 at Fairlawn Cemetery with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Joyce Carolyn Cohoon was born on October 28, 1942 in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of James Benjamin and Hilda Lorraine (Wernle) Cohoon. She married Ervie Webber and later married Dale Brown. Joyce was employed in both Vandalia and Greenville, IL as a certified nursing assistant. She loved taking walks, fishing, mushroom hunting, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Joyce was also affiliated with the First Pentecostal Church of Vandalia.

Mrs. Brown was a loving mother survived by her eight children, Randy Abendroth of Herrick, Marsha and husband Randy Painter, Ervie Abendroth of Vandalia, Sherry Ann, Linda Getz of Pana, Nancy Baker, John Webber and wife Diane of Pleasant Mound, and Carolyn “Sue” Frede of Dittmer, MO; brother, Alfred Cohoon and wife Joyce of Greenville; sister, Maxine and husband Jim Mays of Greenville; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brothers, Albert, Ernest, and Richard; sister, Juanita; and companion, Archie Bolyard.