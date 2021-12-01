Kevin L. Wempe, age 59, of Breese, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 30, 1962 in Breese, son of the late Evelyn, nee Yates, and Sylvester Wempe, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brothers Wally Wempe in infancy and Sylvester “Sly” Wempe.

Kevin is survived by his siblings, Steve (Norma) Wempe of Princeton, Judy (Roger) Newman of Princeton, Helen (Gordon) Poss of Highland, Mike “Winky” Wempe of Germantown, Wayne (Judy) Wempe of Belleville, and Barb (fiancé, Rick Sorensen) Wempe of Breese; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends, Larry (Cheryl) Wobbe as well as his entire V&H Family.

Kevin worked at V&H Recreation since he was sixteen years old and also was a caretaker for Breese Drive-in and Avon Theatre. He enjoyed walking around town and never knew a stranger.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at V&H Recreation in Breese.

Moss Funeral Home in Breese is honored to serve the Wempe family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.