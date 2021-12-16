Leona Maryann Elizabeth Moss, 80, of Highland, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL.

She was born on January 26, 1941, in Highland, IL, to Herman Drees and Antonia Ungrund. She married Ronald Moss on February 23, 1963, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. They shared 58 wonderful years together.

Leona lived in Highland all her life and worked for The Lory Theatre doing ticket sales in her early years. She was a devout Catholic, praying the rosary often, and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. In her past time, she loved to watch The Game Show Network and EWTN, and play solitaire. Spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were always at the top of her list. Leona was a strong fighter, beating two bouts of cancer: uterine and colon. She was a good mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Antonia Drees; sisters, Ceil Ciezadlo, Joan Ryndak, Rita Schrage, Mildred “Millie” Snee, Louise Ribbing, Helen Drees; brother, Vic Drees.

Leona is survived by her husband, Ronald Moss, Highland, IL; son, Jeffrey Moss, Highland, IL; granddaughters, Alexandrea Rae (Brion) Hopson, Victoria Camille (Cameron) Luitjohan; great-grandchildren, Belladonna Marie Hopson, Felix Gregory Luitjohan; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Highland Food Pantry.

Services will be private.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.