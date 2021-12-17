Liam Andrew Lewis, beloved infant son of Jessica Hardy and Lance Lewis of Breese, born September 9, 2021 in O’Fallon, IL, gained his Angel Wings December 16, 2021.

In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by his siblings, Jahdyn and Julia Bernardini; maternal grandparents, Christine Huelskamp of Breese, Hank Ricklefs of Lebanon, and Randall Hardy of St. Charles, MO; paternal grandparents, Loni and Mark Smith of Carlyle and Gary Lewis of Aviston; paternal great-grandparents, Dale and Karen Rakers and Gary and Chris Lewis all of Aviston; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Liam was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Gerald and Lorene Huelskamp.

Liam laughed and smiled throughout his 3 months and 7 days; bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched.

A memorial service cherishing the life of Liam Andrew Lewis will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Charles Litteken officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family with checks payable to Jessica Hardy or Lance Lewis and will be received at the funeral home or by mail Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.