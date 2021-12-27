Marion John Bohnak, 81, of Highland, IL, passed away, Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Stephanie Bohnak; brother, James Bohnak; sister-in-law, Margaret Bohnak; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony J. and Ella Pautler; brother-in-law, Syl Bax.

Marion is survived by his wife, Laverne Bohnak; children, Janet (Brad) Vogelbacher, Robert (Rusann) Bohnak, Vicki (Douglas) Pace, Julie (Jon) Clayton; grandchildren, Katelyn, Alex, Ryan, and Madelyn Vogelbacher, R.J., Riese, and Ridge Bohnak, Morgan, Cameron, and Alyson Pace, Boston and Britain Clayton; sister, Theresa (Frank) Kuca; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bax and Jeanette Chartrand; brother-in-law, James (Janice) Pautler; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting Memorial Masses.

Visitation: Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 8:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:30 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery